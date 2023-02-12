1 dead, 2 severely injured after multi-vehicle crash in Polk County, Wisconsin

A three-vehicle crash resulted in one death and two people being taken to the hospital by air ambulance Saturday afternoon in Polk County, Wisconsin.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 65 just north of 28th Ave. at about 3 p.m. The crash happened in the town of Alden, about 10 miles north of New Richmond.

The report states that one vehicle with five people inside was traveling north on Highway 65 at a “high rate of speed.” After going over a hill, that vehicle then crossed over the centerline and struck two southbound vehicles.

Three of the five people in the northbound vehicle were then ejected during the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital by air ambulance for severe injuries.

The deceased person has not been identified.

The people in the southbound vehicles suffered minor to moderate injuries, the sheriff’s office reports.

The crash remains under investigation.