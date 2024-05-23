1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Polk County crash that left section of Highway 63 temporarily closed

A person is dead and two others are injured after a crash involving a tanker carrying diesel fuel in Wisconsin on Wednesday evening.

Polk County officials responded to the intersection of State Highway 63 and 60th Avenue on a report of a crash north of the Village of Clear Lake around 4:55 p.m.

An initial investigation indicated a westbound vehicle on 60th Avenue crashed into a northbound semi tanker truck on Highway 63 after the driver of the vehicle didn’t stop for a stop sign.

The tanker, which contained diesel fuel and gasoline, overturned in a ditch, according to Polk County officials.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to a hospital, where they later died. The identity of that person hasn’t been released.

Meanwhile, one of the passengers in that vehicle was flown to Amery Hospital and is currently in critical condition. A second passenger was driven to that same hospital, where they are in stable condition.

The driver of the tanker wasn’t serious injured, Polk County authorities add.

A leak from the tanker carrying fuel was contained, however Highway 63 was closed overnight as officials worked to pump out fuel from the tanker and treat a minor spill.

At least nine separate agencies responded to the crash, including nearby fire departments that assisted with the fuel containment.