1 dead, 2 injured following crash in Wright County

A man is dead and two people are injured after a crash in Wright County on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident happened around 9:52 p.m. in Buffalo.

According to an incident report, 88-year-old Karl Dennis Blomgren, of Buffalo, was driving westbound on Catlin Street when his vehicle collided in the intersection with a Buick Envision driving northbound on Highway 25.

The driver and passenger of the Buick Envision are at Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

Blomgren died from his injuries.