1 dead, 2 injured after car crash in Kandiyohi County

A car crash in Kandiyohi County left one dead and two injured Monday morning, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a crash with reported injuries at the west intersection of County Road 9 in Green Lake Township.

When deputies arrived, they learned a 2022 Ford F-150 was going south on County Road 9 and went through the County Road 10 intersection when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Impala.

The 79-year-old man driving the Ford F-150 died at the scene. The 28-year-old woman driving the Impala was brought to Centracare Willmar with serious injuries, along with her uninjured 4-month-old son.

A 41-year-old male passenger in the Impala was ejected and airlifted to Centracare in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.