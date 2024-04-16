1 dead, 2 hospitalized after house fire in Cass County

Authorities say one person is dead and two people were taken to a hospital after a house caught fire west of Brainerd on Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a fire in the 7300 block of 79th Avenue Southwest in Byron Township — located around 30 northwest of Brainerd — shortly before 11 a.m.

There, crews found a home fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was extinguished, they found a man dead inside.

Additionally, two other adults were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.