1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Goodhue County single-vehicle crash

One person is dead and another has serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County on Friday.

According to an incident report, around 4:30 p.m., a Honda CR-V was going north on Highway 52 in Pine Island when it left the road at County Road 11 and rolled.

The driver, 85-year-old Roger Alan Iverson, died in the crash while the passenger, a 78-year-old woman, has life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.