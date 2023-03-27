1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Highway 71 crash

One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a crash between a semi and a passenger vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. Monday just north of Wadena, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Minnesota 511 website shows the section of Highway 71 where the crash occurred is still closed to traffic. It is expected to reopen around 4 p.m., according to 511.

Head here for information about a detour while the closure persists.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow said the State Patrol is investigating and will release more information later on.