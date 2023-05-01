1 dead, 1 injured in Barron County crash

Authorities say a Rice Lake man is dead following a crash in Barron County.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Road D and 7th Avenue south of Turtle Lake just after 10 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

That’s where they found a vehicle that left the road and hit a tree, causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Brenden Brown of Rice Lake, died at the scene. A passenger, identified as 18-year-old Gretchen Madsen of Clayton, was taken to an area hospital for what are said to be minor injuries.

Authorities say Brown didn’t stop at the intersection and had been traveling at a high rate of speed, however, they are still investigating the crash.