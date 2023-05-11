1 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash in Pine County

A fatal crash on I-35 in Pine County left one woman dead and a man injured Wednesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

An MSP report said Annette Renee Larson, 61, of Superior, Wisc., died when her Toyota RAV4 hit a Volkswagon Tiguan head-on while driving on I-35 near Valley Farm Road around 6:50 p.m.

Larson was driving north in the southbound lanes when the crash occurred, the report states.

The report added that the Volkswagon was driven by a 19-year-old man from St. Louis Park who suffered life-threatening injuries. He was brought to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Law enforcement did not specify whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.