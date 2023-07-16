1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into pole in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a crash in Minneapolis in the early morning hours on Sunday, officials say.

Minneapolis police officers responded to the intersection of Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street East around 2 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash into a pole.

A man in the passenger seat of the car died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

Authorities report that the woman driving the car may have been impaired at the time of the crash. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, according to an initial report.

The incident is under investigation.