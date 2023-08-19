1 dead, 1 in custody after late-night Brooklyn Park shooting
A person is dead after a shooting in Brooklyn Park on Friday night.
Officers were called to the Huntington Place Apartment Complex on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to an initial report.
Law enforcement says they found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest, who died on the scene.
Officers arrested a person in connection with the shooting. The victim and suspect were reportedly in a domestic relationship, police say.
The incident is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Police.