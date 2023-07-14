1 dead, 1 critically injured after alleged drunk driver hits pedestrians

One pedestrian is dead, and another has critical injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Columbia Heights on Thursday, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says troopers were called to a crash at 10:36 p.m. Authorities say a southbound BMW convertible on Highway 65 left the roadway near 39th Avenue Northeast, where it hit two people on the sidewalk before it eventually stopped at the tree line.

58-year-old Carrie Lynn Rivero of Minneapolis died as a result of the crash. Law enforcement said 63-year-old James Junior Beller, also of Minneapolis, suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW was identified by officials as 35-year-old Cody John Jazdzewski, of Minneapolis. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and is currently at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Officials say alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.