1 dead, 1 arrested in Hopkins following disturbance

The Hopkins Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person died on Saturday morning, officials say.

Law enforcement from the Hopkins Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at the Ramsgate Apartment complex around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to an initial report.

Officers say they found two people in an apartment. One person was dead at the scene and the other person was arrested and is getting medical treatment.

The person who was found dead has not yet been identified.