1 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after Brown County crash

A woman has died and a man was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Brown County on Thursday afternoon.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office states that it got report of the crash at the intersection of Brown County Road 20 and 140th Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

A 76-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on County Road 20 and a 72-year-old man was driving a 2019 Toyota 4-Runner northbound on 140th Avenue. Authorities said the two collided at the intersection.

75-year-old Donna Steffensmeier, the passenger of the Equinox, died at the scene. The 76-year-old driver was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

The 72-year-old driver of the Toyota 4-Runner was treated at the scene and released.