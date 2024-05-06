1 critically hurt in Robbinsdale crash

Authorities say a woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Monday morning in Robbinsdale.

According to Robbinsdale Police Capt. John Elder, officers from several departments were called to a serious crash along 36th Avenue near Highway 100 around 11:20 a.m. Callers noted that one of the vehicles was in two pieces from the impact.

Investigators believe an 80-year-old woman was headed west on 36th Avenue at a high rate of speed. Witnesses told police that the woman’s vehicle hit the center median curb west of Regent Avenue North, hit a stoplight post, then hit a vehicle that had just turned onto westbound 36th Avenue.

The 80-year-old woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, Elder says.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.