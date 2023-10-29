1 arrested in connection to St. Cloud shooting that left 2 injured

Two people were injured in a shooting in St. Cloud on Sunday morning, according to the police department.

Around 2:12 a.m., officers reported to the 2500 block of 42nd Avenue South and found an 18-year-old male in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Other arriving officers stopped two vehicles leaving the scene and in one of the vehicles, they found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm. Both victims are from St. Cloud, according to police.

The 18-year-old remains in the St. Cloud Hospital in serious condition while the 19-year-old was treated and released.

As authorities investigated the case, they arrested a 17-year-old male in front of the home for possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a pistol without a permit and giving false name information to police. He was brought to a juvenile detention facility.

The case is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.