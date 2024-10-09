1 arrested following stabbing in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood

The St. Paul Police Department has arrested one person after he allegedly stabbed a man Tuesday afternoon.

The department said the incident took place on the 1900 block of University Avenue West after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, officers said they found one man with multiple stab wounds, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s currently in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Another man at the scene was identified as the suspect and was arrested. Police say they also found two knives, which were taken in by police.

At this time, the suspect’s identity has not been released by police, who are continuing to investigate the incident.