1 arrested after stabbing at Minneapolis farmer’s market

Minneapolis police say one man is in custody and another has been hospitalized following a stabbing at the city’s farmer’s market.

According to police, officers were called to the 300 block of East Lyndale Avenue North shortly before 8:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing at the farmer’s market. The caller reported the attacker was walking away from the scene.

Police were able to find the suspect, identified as 68-year-old Louis Redus Jordan, near the entrance to Ramp A on Hawthorne Avenue. The Hennepin County Jail roster shows Jordan was booked shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The man who was stabbed, identified only as being in his 40s, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for what police classified as a non-life-threatening stab wound.

No word on what led up to the stabbing, which is still being investigated.