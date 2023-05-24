1 arrested after Brooklyn Center rollover crash

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a crash that caused their vehicle to rollover in Brooklyn Center, authorities say.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Interstate 94 around 3:30 a.m., according to an initial report.

Authorities say the driver left the crash but was later found at a home in Blaine.

The driver reportedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

No one was injured in the crash, which remains an open investigation.