1 arrested, 1 injured after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Eden Prairie

A man was arrested in Eden Prairie Sunday morning after crashing a stolen car into multiple vehicles and injuring one person.

Before getting to Eden Prairie, a 23-year-old man driving a stolen 2021 Dodge Charger out of West St. Paul fled multiple agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Crystal, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove, New Hope and Plymouth police departments.

According to Eden Prairie police, authorities pursued the car on Highway 212 East where it exited on Prairie Center Drive and sideswiped six vehicles and rear-ended another. The vehicles that were hit suffered minor damage, with one person sustaining minor injuries.

The stolen car continued north on Prairie Center Drive toward Valley View Road, then went east into a parking lot next to Home Depot, where it drove down an embankment and stopped.

The man was the only person in the vehicle and was uninjured. He was then arrested by police at around 11:20 a.m.

The Eden Prairie Fire Department and State Patrol assisted at the Prairie Center Drive offramp.