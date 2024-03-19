Vikings star Justin Jefferson to be featured in new Netflix series

A new Netflix sports series will feature five NFL players, including Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

The show, “Receiver,” follows five top pass-catchers throughout the last NFL season.

The eight-episode series follows Netflix’s “Quarterback” series last year, which featured then-Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“The natural progression is from a pass to a catch, so we’re excited to dive into the ‘Receiver’ world after the success of our ‘Quarterback’ series,” said Gabe Spitzer, the vice president of nonfiction sports for Netflix. “NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions have delivered again in finding unique and dynamic athletes who will further highlight the drama of this sport on and off the field.”

“Receiver” is set to premiere this summer.