Longtime Hawkeyes football broadcaster Ed Podolak steps down from his radio analyst role

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Longtime Iowa football broadcaster Ed Podolak announced Monday he will move out of the radio booth this season and limit his appearances to pregame shows and podcasts.

Podolak played quarterback and running back for the Hawkeyes before he became a fixture at running back for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1969-77. He was a color commentator for NBC and ESPN before he joined the Iowa radio team in 1982. He worked nearly 500 games alongside play-by-play men Jim Zabel and Gary Dolphin.

“I have said it often across 27 years that Ed Podolak is the best I’ve ever worked with in the broadcast booth,” Dolphin said. “One of the game’s great competitors, Ed’s ability to explain plays was unparalleled. Football mentalities of all ages understood and enjoyed the humor each Saturday. I look forward to Eddie’s continued involvement on game day.”

Podolak, 76, said in a statement he decided the time was right to step back from some of his broadcasting duties.

“I believe there is no greater honor than to be part of the Iowa Hawkeye Football team,” he said. “I have loved watching these young men and coaches compete for the past 42 years. Sharing my perspective for the incredible Hawkeye fans from coast to coast has been a thrill.”

Podolak was named first-team All-Big Ten and team MVP in 1968, when he set a then-conference record with 286 yards on 17 rushing attempts against Northwestern. He had nearly 4,500 yards rushing and 2,500 yards receiving and a combined 40 touchdowns in 104 games for the Chiefs. He is a member of the Chiefs Hall of Honor.

