‘Letterkenny’ standup show coming to Minnesota in February

“Letterkenny” is hoping to make St. Paulites laugh in February.

The stand-up group is set to tour from February through April 2024, with a stop at St. Paul’s Fitzgerald Theater on Feb. 23.

The show features comedians from the award-winning show “Letterkenny,” to be headlined by Mark Forward with sets from Jeff McEnery and Allie Pearse, according to a press release for the event.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. through Letterkenny’s website.