Guthrie Theater announces 2023-24 season, including Shakespeare classics and musical

On Wednesday, the Guthrie Theater announced the full lineup of productions for their 2023-24 season.

The season will include 10 productions, one of which is William Shakespeare’s three-part History Cycle performed in repertory.

The season starts with Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” opening Sept. 9, followed by, in order: the world premiere of “For the People”; the 49th production of “A Christmas Carol”; “Art”; “Dial M for Murder”; a one-man show “On Beckett”; “A Brittle Glory,” Shakespeare’s History Cycle of “Richard II,” “Henry IV” [Parts I and II as one play] and “Henry V” in rotating repertory; “Skeleton Crew”‘ the musical “Little Shop of Horrors”; and ending the season with the new play “English.”

New season subscriptions go on sale May 9 and start at $68. Patrons can call the ticket office at 612-225-6238 to buy subscriptions or purchase them online.

Season subscriptions include nine productions, all except for “A Christmas Carol.”

Twenty-five actors will perform Shakespeare’s History Cycle on the Wurtele Thrust Stage from March 23 to May 25. This production was originally slated to be part of the 2020-21 season but was canceled due to the pandemic.

This will be the Guthrie’s first rotating repertory production since 1998.