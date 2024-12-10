Expect more summer concerts with opening of amphitheater in Shakopee this summer; Live Nation selected as venue partner

On Monday, the company developing an amphitheater in Shakopee announced that it expects to open the space in late summer. Live Nation has also been selected as the venue’s operator, and a new rendering of the space was released.

The outdoor theater is part of a $400 million entertainment district being developed around Canterbury Park, called Canterbury Commons. Minnesota-based Swervo Development Corp is overseeing the 19,000-capacity amphitheater, while Live Nation will be in charge of booking shows and events and overall operations.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity to create a venue that meets the needs of artists and fans. Live Nation supports artists with deep expertise that will bring many more amazing shows in our region,” said Ned Abdul, President and CEO of Swervo Development Corp. “We’re committed to build spaces that support the community and energize the economy, while providing entertainment, and are excited to bring this vision alive for Shakopee and the Twin Cities region.”

The press release says that the venue will provide 700 permanent jobs. It is also expected to host at least 30 or more events each summer season.

The amphitheater will include luxury suites and boxes, which will be available as part of season packages. At least 5,000 people will be able to watch shows from the sloped artificial turf.

The venue will also have 360-degree views of the Minnesota River Valley. The lower bowl will be covered, and there will be indoor and outdoor “hangout spaces” for fans to enjoy.