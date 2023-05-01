Country group Old Dominion coming to Xcel Energy Center

A popular country music group is making a stop in St. Paul later this year as part of its “No Bad Vibes” tour.

Old Dominion, the reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year announced tour dates on Monday, including a performance at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 9.

The announcement comes after it was recently nominated for ACM Group of the Year for the eighth consecutive year.

The group also recently released its single, “I Should Have Married You.”

Old Dominion’s tour is scheduled to start in Georgia on May 4 and also includes a stop in Milwaukee the night before the St. Paul show. It is slated to wrap up with a show in Hawaii on Jan. 6.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but American Express card members can start buying tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here for more information.