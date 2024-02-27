Bob Dylan to play near Twin Cities for first time in years, part of Outlaw Music Festival

The Outlaw Musical Festival has announced dates for the 2024 tour, including a stop in Somerset, WI, in September at the Somerset Amphitheater.

The festival headliners for 2024 are Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan. Other acts vary by date and the Somerset concert also includes John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue.

Tickets for the Sept. 6 show go on sale on March 1. A presale code is available for people who sign up with their email on the musical festival website.

Minnesota native Bob Dylan has not played a show in or near Minnesota in a number of years.

The festival debuted in 2016 and Nelson has helped develop it into a touring franchise that plays amphitheaters across the nation. Some of the artists who have been a part of the tour over the years include Chris Stapleton, Neil Young, Luke Combs, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers and Minnesota bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles.

The festival also includes local and traveling vendors selling goods such as crafts, clothing, art and jewelry. Anyone interested in selling their products at the Outlaw Village can fill out a vendor inquiry form online.

Duluth Dylan Fest, a festival celebrating the music and songwriting of Bob Dylan, is happening in Duluth May 21-16; however, Dylan will not be a part of the event.