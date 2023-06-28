Yamaha to stop making, selling snowmobiles after 2025 model year

One of the biggest snowmobile manufacturers is planning to get out of the business in the coming years.

On Wednesday, Yamaha Motor Co. announced it will stop selling snowmobiles after the 2025 model year in North America and after the 2024 model year in Europe. The company is already only selling in-stock snowmobiles in Japan.

Yamaha has been selling snowmobiles since it released the SL350 in 1968. The company had tried to introduce more environmentally friendly snowmobiles to the market.

However, the company says it determined “it will be difficult to continue a sustainable business in the snowmobile market.”

“Going forward, Yamaha will concentrate management resources on current business activities and new growth markets,” the company said in its announcement.

Yamaha says it will still produce parts and offer service for snowmobiles after it stops making snowmobiles.

Production of the 2024 models is already underway and is scheduled to hit stores this fall, according to the company, which says it’ll work closely with dealers to minimize the impact of their decision over the next 12 to 36 months.