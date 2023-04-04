Volkswagen issues recall for faulty front passenger airbag, warns drivers to not let anyone ride in front

Volkswagen is recalling two models because of a “faulty occupant detection system” that prevents the passenger airbag from deploying during a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall includes the select model years 2018-2021 Atlas and the 2020 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles.

Owners are urged to not let anyone sit in the front passenger seat until their vehicle is fixed.

Anyone who owns one of these models can visit the NHTSA website to enter the vehicle VIN number to see if it is under recall.

More than 143,000 vehicles are impacted by this recall.

Volkswagen issued another passenger air bag recall in 2021 that affected more than 240,000 Audi vehicles.

The news release from the NHTSA states the manufacturer said a fault in the wiring could deactivate the passenger occupant detection system. This would prevent an airbag from deploying during a crash.

The NHTSA also said, “Volkswagen is currently developing a remedy and will notify affected owners as soon as the repair is available.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Volkswagen for comment.