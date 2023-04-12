US Bank announces leadership changes

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank has announced some changes to its executive leadership team.

Wednesday, the company announced that Kate Quinn, U.S. Bank’s vice chair and chief administrative officer, and Jim Kelligrew, the company’s vice chair of corporate and commercial banking, are both retiring from their roles on June 30.

Quinn, who joined the company in 2013, has been honored multiple times as one of the most powerful women in the banking industry. Kelligrew spent 14 years with U.S. Bank, overseeing rapid growth, the company says.

The company also announced that Terry Dolan, the current chief financial officer since 2016, is expected to take on more responsibilities and succeed Quinn in addition to his current role. Meanwhile, John Stern — U.S. Bank’s president of global corporate trust and custody business — is being promoted to the role of senior executive vice president and head of finance in May before becoming CFO in September. Also, Gunjan Kedia, a company vice chair who has led wealth management and investment services, will expand his role to also oversee corporate and commercial banking.

U.S. Bank announced Reba Dominski and Stephen Philipson as the newest members of its managing committee. They’ll both be senior executive vice presidents.

U.S. Bank employs around 77,000 people and had $675 billion in assets at the end of 2022.