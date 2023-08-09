Target adding Starbucks orders to Drive Up service nationwide

Target announced Wednesday that they will be rolling out nationwide the ability for guests to add a Starbucks drink to their Drive Up order at stores that have Starbucks Cafés, following a successful pilot of the service.

The rollout is starting this summer and will be at all stores by October, the Minneapolis-based retailer says.

People will be able to add a Starbucks drink to their Drive Up orders after customers have received the notification that their order is ready and said they are on the way in the app. A prompt will then ask about adding a Starbucks beverage or food to their order.

The Drive Up service remains free including when adding a Starbucks item to orders.

Target has a 20-year partnership with Starbucks and more than 1,700 Target stores have a Starbucks Café.