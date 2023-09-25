Surly, Freehouse beers win medals at Great American Beer Festival

Two Minneapolis breweries each had a beer that took home a medal at the recent Great American Beer Festival.

Freehouse’s No. 68 Red Lager won gold for the Rye Beers category and Surly Brewing’s Lemonade beer captured the bronze medal in the American Fruit Beer category.

Freehouse posted about their gold medal beer, adding it is their fifth beer to take home a medal at the beer festival. Their other award-winning beers are No. 17 Scotch Ale, No. 20 Barleywine, No. 33 Gose, and No. 3 Brown Ale.

The Freehouse is located on Washington Avenue in the North Loop area of Minneapolis.

Surly’s Brew Hall is located in Minneapolis near Prospect Park and Surly beers can be found in many liquor stores.

In 2022, seven Minnesota beers from six breweries won gold or silver medals.