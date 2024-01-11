Rideshare drivers to strike at MSP Thursday in pursuit of better bathrooms, prayer spaces

Drivers say they will be turning off their apps from 1-7 p.m. today across the metro on Thursday, adding this will happen monthly until demands are met.

Rideshare drivers are planning to strike at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on Thursday over what they say are poor working conditions.

This comes after MSP recently added new pick-up and waiting areas for drivers, who are now asking for better bathrooms and a designated prayer area.

There is expected to be a small rally of about 100 rideshare drivers who will be turning off their apps and refusing to take riders from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Strike organizers say this is planned to happen monthly until their demands are met.

The rideshare pick-up and drop-off area was recently moved to the ground level in terminal one, doubling the amount of space for drivers. However, those drivers say facilities are lacking for them, saying their only option for a nearby bathroom are cold porta-potties, which they say has caused discomfort, especially for female drivers.

Muslim drivers are also asking for a space where they can pray without leaving the airport.

