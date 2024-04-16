NHL announces Bodyarmor as its new sports drink, replacing BioSteel

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Tuesday announced a multiyear agreement with Bodyarmor to be the league’s official sports drink.

Bodyarmor replaces BioSteel in that department after BioSteel filed for bankruptcy last year.

Three-time league MVP Connor McDavid signed on with Bodyarmor in early 2024 after previously being associated with BioSteel. McDavid on Monday night became just the fourth player to record 100 assists in a single season.

This is the latest agreement for the NHL as it’s expected to set another revenue record at roughly $6.2 billion. The league also announced a new single-season attendance record of more than 22.5 million fans in arenas.

“One of the unique things about the NHL fan is that they’re very exclusive to the sport,” Bodyarmor chief marketing officer Tom Gargiulo said. “There’s not a whole lot of overlap with other sports leagues. And then when you look at how passionate and how avid they are, it’s unbelievable. It’s one of the most passionate fans in all of professional sports.”

