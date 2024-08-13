New real estate rules going into effect this week

What new rules on real estate agent commission mean for home buyers

New real estate rules go into effect Saturday affecting buyers, sellers and agents. Under a recent settlement agreement announced earlier this year, homes listed for sale on Multiple Listing Services will no longer publicize an offer to cover the buyer’s agent’s commission.

It leaves it open for individual home sellers to negotiate offers with a buyer’s agent outside of MLS.

Typically the seller has paid a commission of about 5% to 6%, which their agent splits with the buyer’s agent.

“As of right now, the sellers that I’ve met with are still wanting to offer a payout, and if they aren’t deciding on that, most buyers I think are going to be asking for that with their offers now,” said Jane Kahnke, a real estate agent with The Odd Couple Team with Keller Williams. “If a seller is not willing at all and it can’t be negotiated, that’s going to take some buyers out of the market for that particular home.”

She explained the previous practice of sellers covering the buyer’s agent’s commission helped buyers enter the market.

“It is helpful to buyers to have that paid for because buyers don’t typically — especially first-time home buyers — don’t typically have a lot of cash,” Kahnke said. “They’re responsible for the down payments, the closing costs, the inspection fees and to pay their agent in addition, a lot of them don’t have the extra cash.”

The settlement also requires buyers to have a written agreement with an agent before they can be shown houses.

“Time will tell what the changes mean,” Kahnke said.