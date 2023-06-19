Minneapolis bar to stop serving Anheuser-Busch beers after company walks back support of trans influencer

A Minneapolis bar says it will no longer serve products from the country’s largest beer company.

The Saloon, a popular gay bar on the corner of Hennepin Avenue and North Ninth Street, announced Monday that it has cut ties with Anheuser-Busch.

That means the bar will no longer serve popular beers like Bud Light, Michelob Golden Light and Michelob Ultra.

In place of those products, The Saloon says it will feature beers from local breweries Modist Brewing Co. and Bauhaus Brew Labs.

The move comes in the wake of Anheuser-Busch’s decision to walk back its support of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney posted a video on social media of her opening a Bud Light on April 1 as part of a promotional contest for the company. Afterward, anti-LGBTQ+ and some conservative figures criticized the company and called for a boycott. Anheuser-Busch’s CEO later offered a statement saying the company never tried to divide people, but that brought criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates who said the company failed to support Mulvaney.

In its announcement, The Saloon says it’s “looking to partner with local companies that actively support and grow the LGBTQIA+ community.”

“Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable,” John Moore, owner of The Saloon, said.

“We are excited to offer Modist and Bauhaus products because they are as passionate about beer as they are about their communities,” Robby Palmer, the bar’s general manager, added. “We will continue to pursue avenues to keep our money local and community-based while we remain one of the best parties in Minneapolis and a place where our queer community can come together to celebrate our existence.”

Other LGBTQ+ bars have also dropped Anheuser-Busch products over the past several weeks, including several in Chicago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.