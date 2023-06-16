Longtime Minneapolis clothing store Hubert White to close in August

Hubert White, a men’s clothing store that has resided in the Twin Cities for more than a century, is set to close its doors later this summer.

The store announced Wednesday on Instagram that its final day will be Aug. 1.

“I am filled with deep appreciation and gratitude to all of the clients, friends, family, staff and industry associates who have supported Hubert White throughout the years,” wrote Bob White, the store’s president and CEO. “As I reflect on the past 50 years I have been a part of the Hubert White team, I am humbled and proud of the traditions, the excellence and service that Hubert White has demonstrated since its inception by my grandfather in 1916.”

According to the store’s website, Hubert White first opened as a haberdashery in downtown St. Paul in 1916 before opening a location in downtown Minneapolis 20 years later. It hopped from a storefront next to the Radisson Hotel to a spot on Marquette Avenue before taking its final place in IDS Tower at the corner of Nicollet Mall and Eighth Street.