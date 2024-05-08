How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 5/8/2024

Stock drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street remains in a lull.

The S&P 500 closed little changed Wednesday, after a big three-day winning streak gave way to a tiny gain the prior day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

Uber Technologies slumped after reporting worse results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Shopify tumbled after giving a forecast for slowing revenue growth. Lyft and Arista Networks revved higher after topping expectations for profit and revenue. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.03 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,187.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.13 points, or 0.4%, to 39,056.39.

The Nasdaq composite fell 29.80 points, or 0.2%, to 16,302.76

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.51 points, or 0.5%, to 2,055.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.88 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 380.71 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 146.43 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.41 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 417.84 points, or 8.8%.

The Dow is up 1,366.85 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,291.40 points, or 8.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 28.06 points, or 1.4%.

