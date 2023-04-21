KSTP 75th Anniversary Teaser

KSTP-TV went on the air on April 27, 1948, as the first television station between Chicago and the West Coast. The TV station settled into its brand-new studios on the line straddling the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. The station’s first slogan was “Where the Twin Cities Meet.” Commercially supported broadcasting, a strong commitment to local news coverage, and a mix of entertainment and public affairs programming were core to the station’s mission. Among many other firsts, KSTP was the first television station in the nation to have a full half-hour late newscast 7 days per week. KSTP-TV has been in continuous operation since 1948.

