KSTP-TV went on the air on April 27, 1948, as the first television station between Chicago and the West Coast. The TV station settled into its brand-new studios on the line straddling the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul. The station’s first slogan was “Where the Twin Cities Meet.” Commercially supported broadcasting, a strong commitment to local news coverage, and a mix of entertainment and public affairs programming were core to the station’s mission. Among many other firsts, KSTP was the first television station in the nation to have a full half-hour late newscast 7 days per week. KSTP-TV has been in continuous operation since 1948.
Hubbard Broadcasting is a company with a history of firsts including the formation of the first national radio news service and the purchase of the first TV camera ever sold.
Founded by Stanley E. Hubbard in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting has been entertaining and informing audiences for nearly 100 years. With a history steeped in tradition, the Hubbard family continues to operate the company, evolving to always match the cutting edge changes in the media landscape.
