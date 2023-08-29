Xylazine found in western Minnesota

Authorities have found xylazine in western Minnesota, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, which covers about 100,000 people across five counties in west-central Minnesota.

As previously reported by 5 INVESTIGATES, xylazine is a horse tranquilizer that is now being mixed with fentanyl to make the high last longer.

Unlike fentanyl, xylazine isn’t an opioid — meaning Narcan isn’t as effective in treating overdoses. However, experts say that Narcan should still be administered during an overdose, as it is impossible to know whether xylazine is causing the reaction.

Xylazine has been found in 48 out of 50 states.

Authorities state that ingesting xylazine can also cause severe wounds, as well as necrosis — the rotting of human tissue — which can lead to amputation.