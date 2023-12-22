Wisconsin confirms child’s death from RSV

As the spread of respiratory illnesses continues to grow going into the holidays, health officials in Wisconsin have confirmed a related pediatric death.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the child died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The virus typically impacts people 60 and older and children under 2 the most, but DHS notes that influenza and COVID-19 are also circulating at “significant levels” throughout the state.

That’s similar to what Minnesota is seeing.

“Respiratory illness cases are on the rise throughout the state, and it is important to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones, especially before the holidays,” DHS Respiratory Diseases Epidemiologist Tom Haupt said. “Respiratory disease vaccines are safe and effective, and we urge all eligible Wisconsinites to get their shots as soon as possible. Taking steps to prevent respiratory illnesses helps keep us all healthy and can prevent serious illness, hospitalization, and death during respiratory illness season.”

Wisconsinites can find locations offering the flu and COVID-19 vaccines by visiting vaccines.gov or calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

Minnesotans can find more information online.