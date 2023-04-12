Inside Your Health: What’s causing the Adderall shortage?

According to the CDC, about six million kids in the U.S. have been diagnosed with ADHD, and about 3.5% are also diagnosed with it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says about six million kids in the United States of America have been diagnosed with ADHD, as well as about 3.5% of adults.

Many of those people take medication such as Adderall to treat their symptoms, however, there’s been a shortage of that drug since last fall, and it isn’t letting up.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou explains what is causing the shortage, other alternatives and what happens to patients who can’t get their medication in this edition of “Inside Your Health.”