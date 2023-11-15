Inside Your Health: Weight loss drugs

The use of some weight loss drugs has recently exploded in popularity, and federal officials recently approved another drug, Zepbound.

The drug is similar to other popular ones, like Ozempic and Wegovy, but understanding the differences is important.

KSTP Health Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou broke them down for 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers. Click the video box above to watch the full segment.

