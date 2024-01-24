Inside Your Health: 'Sleepy girl mocktail'

Another big health trend called the “sleepy girl mocktail” is getting a lot of attention on TikTok.

Many people say it’s helping them fall asleep better and stay asleep, but a lot of trends aren’t backed up by science.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to explain why this trend could be worth trying.

Georgiou recommends mixing half a cup of tart cherry juice, one capsule of magnesium powder, and sparkling water. She added that those wanting to try the recipe should buy magnesium glycinate, as other forms of magnesium may have unwanted side effects.