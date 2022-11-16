Inside Your Health: Sleep apnea

According to the American Medical Association, about 30 million people in the U.S. have sleep apnea, but 24 million of those remain undiagnosed.

Sleep apnea in the long term can result in disease around the body, and while some medical experts are concerned 80% aren’t getting diagnosed, others are focused on the lack of adequate testing and patient-doctor conversation regarding sleep patterns.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou breaks down sleep apnea, snoring and more in this week’s “Inside Your Health.”