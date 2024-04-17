Inside Your Health: Prostate cancer

A week ago, O.J. Simpson died from prostate cancer. Health officials say around 35,000 men in the U.S. will die from the disease this year but not everyone has the same risks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and American Cancer Society say Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

KSTP Health Expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to talk about the disease and how to catch it early.