Inside Your Health: Preeclampsia

Health experts say about 1 in 20 women develop preeclampsia during pregnancy.

It results in very high blood pressure, which can cause serious to life-threatening complications for both the mothers and their babies.

It’s usually diagnosed in the third trimester but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved a test that can help identify the risk of preeclampsia in the first trimester.

KSTP health expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to explain the condition and what you should know.