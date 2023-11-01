Inside Your Health: POTS

It’s a condition that affects around 1 million people each year but has seemingly become more prevalent since the COVID-19 pandemic: postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, also known as POTS.

Marked by a jump in heart rate when changing posture, it’s been around since the 1930s and tends to impact women more than men. While it may not be a big deal for many, for some, it can be really debilitating.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to dive deeper into POTS.

Click the video box above to watch the full segment.