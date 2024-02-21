Inside Your Health: Pharmaceutical acronyms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to implement new rules this spring on how TV and radio advertisements can promote prescription medications.

As part of those changes, ads won’t be able to include medical jargon and they won’t be able to breeze through side effects so quickly that they’re not understandable.

However, one thing that may continue is their ability to shorten or make new names for medical conditions in an effort to make it easier for patients to understand. Common uses include RLS for restless leg syndrome and TD for tardive dyskinesia.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to offer advice for people who see and hear these ads.