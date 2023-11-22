Inside Your Health: Medical milestone

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S., affecting an estimated 100,000 Americans. But there is now new hope for those patients.

Next month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the first-ever gene-editing treatment aimed at curing sickle-cell disease and a related condition.

KSTP medical expert Dr. Archelle Georgiou joined 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS to take a deep dive into the topic.

Watch the full segment in the video box above.